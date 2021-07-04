Aspects that make the new curfew different

The government ordered changes to the curfew and measures to combat the pandemic.

Santo Domingo, DR

The government, chaired by Luis Abinader, announced this Saturday through decree 419-21 new provisions regarding the curfew, with apparently more flexible details and even the possibility of lifting this measure, in case the provinces comply with a minimum vaccination requirement.

After the authorization by the National Congress for a new extension of the state of emergency for 45 more days, beginning on July 14, and the announcement of the decree that made its extension official, Abinader made changes to the curfew.

The current curfew, which expires this Wednesday, July 7, is segmented by provinces, wherein the majority begins at 6:00 in the afternoon. However, they have freedom of transit until 9:00 at night, culminating at 5:00 in the morning. A few maintain 10:00 at night as the closing time and midnight as the limit to reach their residences, with 5:00 in the morning as the end time.

Here are aspects that make the new measure different

Schedules, completion, and condition

Within the decree with the new curfew measures, the Government detailed that the entire national territory will comply with the same schedule: Monday to Friday from 10:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning on Saturdays and Sundays from 7:00 until 5:00 in the morning.

He also specified: “There will be free transit in the national territory from Monday to Friday until midnight (12:00 am) and on Saturdays and Sundays until 9:00 at night, that is, 2 additional hours every day.”

In the statement with the measures, he reiterated that the same exceptions are maintained for people and vehicles authorized to circulate during the curfew hours.

Unlike other curfews, this one does not have an end date and will remain in force until the corresponding authorities review it “always within the term authorized for the state of emergency” and “without prejudice to the maintenance or establishment of other measures that the competent authorities deem necessary.”

However, there is the possibility that the curfew could be lifted in a shorter time since the Government announced that, having reached a certain number of vaccinated people in each province, they could be considered for the lifting of the restrictions.

Specifically, the official communication provides that for both the National District and the provinces in which at least 70 percent of its population have received their second vaccine against COVID-19, the curfew could be considered by the government to be removed.

In this way, the government conditions the removal of the curfew based on the number of people vaccinated in each province.

Alcohol and restaurants

With regard to alcoholic beverages, the government prohibited the consumption of these substances in the national territory, in public and private places for public use, every day from 6:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning.

However, he established a kind of exception: from 6:00 in the afternoon and until the start time of the curfew (10:00 at night), commercial establishments may sell alcoholic beverages, only if it is to take or home and in its original sealed container.

On the other hand, in restaurants and bars and other places of consumption of food and beverages, it is established that they may not receive more than six people per table.

Similarly, in public and private establishments for public use, “regardless of the type of activity they sponsor” may receive only 50 percent of the total capacity of their facilities and must comply with the health protocols issued by the authorities.

“Likewise, the mandatory use of masks in public and private places for public use is confirmed, as well as the other health measures and protocols adopted by the corresponding authorities,” the statement said.