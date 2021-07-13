Avoiding respiratory and sight complications from Sahara Dust

Santo Domingo, DR

The concentration of dust from the Sahara desert, which is spread throughout the Dominican Republic this Tuesday, represents a health hazard, mainly for those who suffer from allergies, respiratory problems, eyesight, and covid patients, as well as pregnant women and children.

The concentration of the dust, which maintains a dull sky and causes suffocating heat, is about 150 microns per cubic meter (micro/mt3).

The pulmonologist Nicida Beltré, the ophthalmologist Dilcia M. García Bourdierd, the National Meteorological Office deputy director, Miguel Campusano, calls for actions to avoid visual and pulmonary health complications.

“A lot of attention with people who suffer from allergies such as respiratory, eye irritations, among others, today we could have concentrations of Saharan dust in the Dominican Republic close to 150 microns per cubic meter (micr/mt3)” published the engineer Campusano in his account from Twitter.

Hygiene and a mask can make a difference.

Asthmatic patients and respiratory problems should have stricter protection measures, warns the pulmonologist Nicida Beltré, citing the use of a mask, which prevents the coronavirus, preclude the entry of Saharan dust particles.

Pregnant women, who are also at-risk patients at this time, should take special care.

Hygiene measures

Maintaining hygienic measures inside the home, such as washing walls, fanning, cleaning air conditioners, are vital to eliminating dust, recommends the pulmonologist.

Always cover the containers, wash your hands, eyes, wear glasses, and do not leave any exposed wounds, since, according to Dr. Beltré explains “the dust of the Sahara is not only composed of sand, but with it brings bacteria, viruses, and even fungus.

Asthmatics are advised to use their control medications and, in any situation, go to the doctor and not self-medicate or use antiallergic drugs indiscriminately. “It is not recommended unless it is with the supervision of a doctor.”

Sahara dust causes eye irritation and conjunctivitis

Ophthalmologist Dilcia M. García Bourdierd says that this concentration of desert dust causes irritation, itching, conjunctivitis, and often tearing.

Among its recommendations are to avoid being exposed to dust, and if your eyesight is affected, use certain drops, such as lubricants, refreshers, and protective glasses,” because we already have to learn to live with that.”

How long will the Saharan dust be?

Meteorologist Miguel Campusano explained that Saharan dust would be withdrawing from the country on Wednesday afternoon, but another cloud of dust will enter between Saturday and Sunday. “Because we are in the months of dust that moves from Africa and lasts until the beginning of August, more or less, but what will arrive between Saturday and Sunday will be much less than what we have now. Maybe 20, 40 or 40 micr/mt3, that is, it will not be as dense as what is happening now.”