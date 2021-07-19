Dominican Republic COVID: No reported deaths, 163 new infections last 24 hours

Bed occupancy dropping

The Ministry of Public Health reported only 163 new cases of covid-19 with no deaths from the disease registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Also, according to epidemiological bulletin 487, the country has registered 3,916 deaths (0.03% of the population) since the beginning of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the occupancy of covid beds, intensive care units, and the use of ventilators continue to decrease, and these indicators are currently at 27%, 42%, and 32%, respectively.

The report adds that there are 53,581 active cases, out of 337,738 registered, with 280,241 patients recovered and 1,460,434 discharged.

Health authorities indicate that the daily positivity is 10.79 percent,,,, and in the last four weeks, it was 12.28 percent, thus registering a considerable decrease in contrast to past reports.

The ministry points out that 3,117 tests were processed.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities. The official statistical document that compiles these data indicates that 25.89% of the deaths were due to hypertension, while 16.16% were due to diabetes.

Likewise, 1,175 pregnant women were affected by the coronavirus, 1,362 health workers, and 37,138 people under 20 years of age.