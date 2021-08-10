Daily COVID positivity drops to 4.66% with: 211 new cases no deaths in last 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday that the daily positivity of COVID-19 continues to fall since it was recorded at 4.66% and that of the last four weeks is 7.30%, after processing 5,403 samples, of which 211 were positive.

Through epidemiological bulletin 509, the Health Agency also notified that the Hospital Network has 2622 COVID beds of which 520 are occupied, for 20 percent, with 177 intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied of the 616 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 29 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 516 ventilators in the system, 121 people are connected, for 23 percent.

Similarly, the Directorate General of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) report indicates that during this period, one death was reported but clarifies that none corresponds to the last 24 hours.

To date, the nation has 10,335 active cases, out of a total of 344 836 registered, with 330,506 patients recovered and 1,530,743 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Public Health reports that since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 3,975 people have died, with a fatality rate of 1.15 percent and mortality per million inhabitants, stands at 380.44.

The deaths from diabetes are 15.92%, from hypertension,25.51%, while 1,195 pregnant women suffer from the disease. The less than 20 years of age with the virus are 38,050.