Only 20% of Covid beds are occupied in hospitals

Santo Domingo, DR

The country reported yesterday four new deaths from Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours. But, on the other hand, it shows a significant drop in hospitalizations, with more than 80% of its Covid beds and ventilators empty.

With the entry of four new deaths, the number of deaths due to the disease in the country rises to 3,980 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Covid regular bed occupancy stood at 19% and ventilator occupancy at 18%. The number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units yesterday was 152 for an occupancy of 25% of the critical care beds.

In the last 24 hours, 216 new positive cases were recorded in a total of 6,166 samples processed, for a daily positivity of 4.36% and that of the previous four weeks at 6.48%.

The Covid bulletin number 514 issued yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) of the Ministry of Public Health identifies Espaillat, the National District, Santiago, Santo Domingo, and La Vega as the demarcations where the highest number of new cases were reported.

The total number of active cases was established yesterday at 5,953 cases out of a total of 346,176 registered since the beginning of the pandemic—those recovered total 336,243.

Of these samples processed yesterday, 1,971 were Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), 4,195 were antigen samples, of which 4,950 were done for the first time, and 1,216 were subsequent.