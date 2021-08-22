Public Health reports 267 new cases of coronavirus

The Ministry of Public Health reported Saturday that 267 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours of August 21 after processing 5,687 to detect the disease.

The authorities reported no deaths, so the total number of fatalities remains at 3,989, with a fatality rate of 1.15 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants stands at 381.78.

Similarly, bulletin 520 issued by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) indicates that there are 5,141 active cases in the country,347,637 registered, 338,507 patients have recovered from the disease, and 1,577,730 suspected cases have been ruled out. Daily positivity is at 6.81 percent and that of the last four weeks is 5.49 percent.

It indicates that the Hospital Network has 2417 COVID beds, of which 396 are occupied, for 16 percent, with 116 intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied out of the 559 available to the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 21 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 447 ventilators in the system, 70 people are connected, for 16 percent.

It also notes that the total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic began is 1,925,367, equivalent to 184,272 per million people.