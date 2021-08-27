Bill would stiffen political campaign funding

Santo Domingo.- Candidates and parties who receive illegitimate funds would be excluded from public financing and prosecuted for the crime of money laundering.

The provision is in the bill to reform Law 33-18 on Political Parties that the Central Electoral Board (JCE) will send to Congress, which also seeks to regulate the pre-campaign period, among other prerogatives.

The proposal states that the candidates, parties, political groups and movements, and natural or legal persons who have accepted it, will be sentenced to pay a fine of twice the illicit contribution.

“They will be excluded from public financing for the next economic allocation of the State, without prejudice to being prosecuted for the crime of money laundering before the competent jurisdiction to sanction criminal offenses,” the initiative says.”