Santo Domingo and Santiago account for more than half of Covid infections

Santo Domingo, DR

Of the 352,762 accumulated positive Covid-19 cases registered to date by the National Epidemiological Surveillance System, 207,875 have been registered in Greater Santo Domingo and Santiago, the remaining 144,887 cases are distributed throughout the other provinces of the country.

These two provinces also accumulate the highest mortality, with 2,061 deaths out of the 4,014 registered to date by the Ministry of Public Health.

Yesterday, 321 new positive cases entered the system, and no recent deaths were reported.

The bulletin number 540 issued yesterday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) records that 5,254 laboratory samples were processed yesterday, of which 321 resulted in new positive cases of SARS COV-2.

The daily positivity of the samples processed was established at 8.51% and the accumulated positivity of the last four weeks at 6.26%, with 73 new positive cases in Santiago, 41 in Espaillat, 28 in Valverde, 21 in Santo Domingo province, 19 in Monte Cristi and 17 in the National District.

There are currently 5,128 people with the active virus. The demand for hospitalization continues to fall, with regular bed occupancy of 15% with 397 patients hospitalized, while the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is at 22%, with 135 patients admitted. In ventilation, 82 patients were reported yesterday for an occupancy rate of 16% of the equipment available for patients with the disease.

Of the samples processed yesterday, 2,731 were Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), 2,523 were antigen samples, of which 3,770 were done for the first time, and 1,484 were subsequent. Thus, the total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic is 1,987,753, equivalent to 190,243 per million persons.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, the epidemiological system reports the death of 4,014 persons, with a lethality of 1.14 %. Thus, the mortality per million population is 384.17; patients with some comorbidity have been, and continue to be, the most impacted.

PANDEMIC

Population groups

Risks.

Of the risk groups, 1,228 cases have been detected in pregnant women, 1,409 in health care workers, and 38,050 in children under 20 years of age.