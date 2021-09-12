Santo Domingo, D.R.

Five weather systems threaten to become tropical cyclones during the next five days, according to the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

The systems have different probabilities of 90%, 50%, 40%, 30%, and 20% of becoming cyclones.

According to Onamet, based on the trajectory of these phenomena, they do not represent danger for the Dominican Republic at the moment, “but we must follow the trajectory and development, mainly those located in the western part off the coast of Africa.”

A trough is currently influencing weather conditions over the country to the northeast of the national geography. As a result, clouds with downpours being moderate to locally heavy, thunderstorms, and wind gusts are expected in some provinces located in the north, northeast, southeast, and the Central Cordillera, during the night hours, especially in the early morning.

Starting in the morning hours of Sunday, favorable conditions are expected to develop cloud formations that will discharge moderate to heavy downpours at times with thunderstorms and wind gusts towards the north, northeast, southeast, southwest, as well as the Central Cordillera and the border area.

Showers will increase during the afternoon and early evening today.