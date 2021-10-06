First vehicle vaccination center installed at the Plaza de la Cultura

Santo Domingo, DR.

As an initiative of the Health Risk Management Company Mapfre Salud ARS, the first vehicle vaccination center in the country was presented, in support of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19, VacúnateRD, and the goal of reaching 70% vaccination of the population.

The center is located in the north parking lot of the Eduardo Brito National Theater, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture, with the possibility of access from César Nicolás Penson Street or Máximo Gómez Avenue. It operates from Monday to Friday from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

A note sent to the media states that in just one month of operation, the center has been able to inoculate close to 3,000 people, administering first, second, and third booster doses of Pfizer and first and second doses of Sinovac.

This vaccination center works with an innovative digital registration system that streamlines the process and links the information of those vaccinated directly to VacúnateRD, thus reducing the use of paper and allowing the State’s vaccination database to be updated in almost real-time. Thanks to this innovation, between registration, vaccination, and post-vaccination observation, a total of approximately 20 minutes is invested.

“With this public-private collaboration, we want to continue to be part of the solution to the situation we are experiencing due to COVID-19, as part of our vision of providing wellbeing and quality of life to Dominicans,” said Andrés Mejía, executive president of Mapfre Salud ARS.

He also stated that “this model facilitates access to vaccines for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and people with special needs.

In addition to vaccinating those in their vehicles, pedestrians who attend are also inoculated at this center.