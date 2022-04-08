Gov. says Dominican Republic among countries with lowest murder levels

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Interior and Police said the Dominican Republic is among the countries with the lowest levels of homicides in Latin America and the Caribbean after the crisis generated by COVID-19.

The institution made the statement after newspaper Diario Libre published figures based on its Data Analysis Center for Citizen Security, which reveal that the homicide rate in the country went from 9.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020 to 11.1 in 2021.

“Despite this situation, the Dominican Republic is the fifth country in the region with the lowest levels of homicides, achieving a rate of 11.1 per every 100,000 inhabitants, which places it in a position well below the regional average of 20.4 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants,” the statement said.

It points out that only Chile with 3.6, Nicaragua with 5.7, Paraguay with 7.4 and Uruguay with 8.5, according to their official data, have lower homicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants than the Dominican Republic.