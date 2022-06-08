Economy June 8, 2022 | 7:46 am

Dominican Republic among few to grow in 2022: World Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is one of the few countries in Latin America and the Caribbean for which the World Bank did not change -nor did it decrease, as it did for almost two dozen nations- its growth projection for this 2022, in its most recent “World Economic Outlook” report.

The multilateral organization maintains the country’s growth projection at 5.0% for this 2022 and also for next year, as indicated in a similar report published in January of this year.

However, it projects a drop of -0.4% for the Haitian economy in 2022, of which it did not indicate any growth in its report in January.
3 Comments
Carib explorer
June 8, 2022 8:21 am

We are fortunate. Intelligent, strong leadership is making a difference

Brien
June 8, 2022 8:42 am

Who was half asleep when selecting pics for this article?

Robert Lepage
June 8, 2022 8:56 am

WOW! Whoever is responsible for this article is a genius, to show tones of drugs in a financial growth article deserves a Pulitzer!

