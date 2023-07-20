Samuel Bonilla advocates holding debates prior to elections in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Samuel Bonilla, a pre-candidate for the Democratic Option party, discussed the significance of the Presidential Debates Bill in an exclusive interview for the program “This Does Not Have a Name.” The proposed bill aims to mandate a series of debates among all candidates running for the presidency of the Dominican Republic. According to Bonilla, this measure is crucial to combat the prevailing focus on money and expensive advertising campaigns in political competition.

Bonilla emphasized the need to strengthen democracy by reducing the importance of money and emphasizing the power of ideas. He believes that true representation can be achieved by allowing candidates to clearly articulate their plans and motivations for governing the country.

To ensure fairness, impartiality, and accessibility, Bonilla proposes that the Central Electoral Board (JCE) collaborate with the media to organize the debates. He also suggests hosting the debates at the university level to facilitate student and public participation.

Bonilla recommends holding three debates before the 21-day period leading up to the elections, traditionally held at the end of November, January, and March.

In terms of financing, Bonilla proposes that the funds come from the JCE’s equitable distribution to political parties. This approach would guarantee impartiality and the involvement of all political forces in this significant democratic process.

The Presidential Debates Bill aims to strengthen the Dominican democratic system by fostering a political environment that focuses more on candidates’ ideas and proposals, rather than their financial resources and paid advertising. Through this initiative, Samuel Bonilla aims to promote informed citizen participation and raise awareness about the political options available in the presidential elections.