Haitian arrested tried to burn home with five minors inside
Montecristi.- Last night, a Haitian citizen without legal documentation was apprehended following a disturbing incident where he threatened to harm his romantic partner and attempted to set fire to their residence, which contained five children.
Prompt action by the police in the Copey de Montecristi community, prompted by an emergency call, thwarted the intentions of the 28-year-old foreign national, Agle Pie.
The arrested individual will be handed over to the General Directorate of Immigration, through the Public Ministry, to address the necessary legal proceedings.
Crimes of passion are part of the character of South America and the Caribbean , unfortunately . I never know why people can not take two or three steps back from the situations that become explosive but they prefer to make a bad situation worse.
Well, illegal have no right whether the country they are so… At least when you are illegal, keep a low profile and do not break another law…
Not too sure why my previous comment was deleted but these horrid crimes of passion are unfortunately a too often occurrence in Latin countries .
Hasta Luego People who write to incite hate are not my type. I have been doing my best to generate interest without controversy.