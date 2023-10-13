Abinader says that foreign labor has its days numbered in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has stated that the days of foreign labor in the Dominican Republic are numbered. During a meeting with the Dominican Association of Housing Builders and Developers (Acoprovi), he called for a national consensus plan to gradually reduce and minimize foreign labor within three to four years.

Abinader emphasized the importance of mechanizing construction processes and transferring artisanal methods to more automated ones. He intends to establish a government commission to work with the construction sector and develop a clear policy for this reduction.

The president highlighted the impact of the construction sector on the economy, with more than 80% of private sector constructions in 2022 being homes.