49% of Dominicans borrow money to eat, report says

Santiago – The vice president and political coordinator of the People’s Force, Radhamés Jiménez Peña affirmed that the government headed by the PRM is starving the Dominican people, he questioned the fact that things are happening in the country that have never been heard of before, such as the fact that 49% of Dominicans must borrow money to eat.

The political leader referred in these terms to a research study recently published in a national newspaper, which states that 49% of Dominicans borrow money for food. The study also states that 46% spend all their income and less than five percent are able to save. It should be noted that the research was carried out by the research company Kantar Worldpanel Division and covers the period January-August 2023.

“In the country more than four million Dominicans are going hungry, they can barely eat once a day; today in the media there is a survey carried out by an international company, which says that 49% of Dominican families have to borrow to be able to eat, that is to say they are getting into debt to be able to eat and that is unacceptable,” expressed Jiménez Peña.