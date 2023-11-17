Five Spanish tourists lost in Loma de Bahoruco and two overflowing rivers in the south

Bahoruco.- Five Spanish tourists have been reported missing in Loma de Bahoruco, Dominican Republic. The Civil Defense, along with the Tourism Police (Politur) and the National Army, is working to locate and rescue the missing tourists. One of the Spanish tourists who got lost was assisting the authorities as a guide in the search efforts.

Additionally, there have been reports of two rivers, El Manguito and Panzo, overflowing in the Bahoruco province due to recent heavy rains. While the overflowing rivers have affected communication routes in the area, there have been no reports of homes being affected. The Ministry of Public Works is already working on rehabilitating these roads.

The Dominican Republic is currently experiencing heavy rains from the possible tropical Cyclone 22 located in the Caribbean Sea, which has prompted alerts and increased monitoring by the Emergency Operations Center (COE). As of now, 19 provinces are on alert, with seven of them in a red alert status. The situation is being closely monitored, and precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of residents and tourists in the affected areas.