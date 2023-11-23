Cámara Santiago and MIREX present opportunities to place Dominican products in international markets

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Commerce and Production of Santiago and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have initiated a collaborative effort with the “Study on Productive Chains between Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” conducted by ECLAC. The primary objective is to identify opportunities to boost Dominican exports to Mexico and strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries. This study is particularly important considering Mexico’s status as a leading manufacturing nation, offering strategic market potential for the Dominican Republic.

The initiative also highlighted Mexico’s IMMEX program, which presents tax and tariff benefits for Mexican companies importing goods for export production processes. Additionally, the Sector Promotion Program (PROSEC) was introduced, underscoring the Dominican Republic’s potential as a strategic partner for Mexico, given its geographical and comparative advantages.

The programs aim to identify business opportunities for the Dominican productive sector and attract global investments. They also focus on fostering connections between the private sectors of both nations, particularly in industry and free zones, to accelerate the integration of Dominican products into the Mexican supply chain.

The initiative has seen interest from over 30 companies in Santiago’s free zones, recognizing the quality of Dominican products and their suitability for international markets. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing bilateral economic ties and expanding the Dominican Republic’s global market presence.