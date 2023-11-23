Report establishes Dominican Republic advances in democracy index

Santo Domingo.- The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) reported that the Dominican Republic showed improvement in all democracy and rights indices in 2022. This progress is particularly notable in the context of global democratic trends, which have seen widespread challenges and declines.

Key highlights from the International IDEA report regarding the Dominican Republic include:

Anti-Corruption Efforts: The country was recognized for the effectiveness of its anti-corruption agencies, contrasting with other nations in the region that experienced declines in this area. Civil Society Involvement: The Dominican Republic demonstrated high performance in terms of civic involvement and the engagement of civil society in agenda-setting. This aspect is crucial for a healthy democratic process. Rule of Law: The country ranked 86th globally, showing consistent improvements since 2017. This improvement in the rule of law is essential for the functioning of democracy and the protection of citizens’ rights. Citizen Participation: The Dominican Republic was commended for its citizen participation in building trust in state institutions, particularly noted during the debate process on government reform and digital priorities.

However, despite these positive developments in the Dominican Republic, the global state of democracy remains complex and concerning. According to International IDEA, 2022 marked the sixth consecutive year of net declines in democracy indicators globally, the longest sustained decline since their records began in 1975. The report underscores that while democracy is facing stagnation and decline in many places, there are encouraging signs in the fight against corruption and the strengthening of counterbalancing institutions. These institutions extend beyond traditional checks and balances to include governmental and non-governmental entities, organizations, and movements that limit the overreach of power.