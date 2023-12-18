Weather alert: active frontal system brings heavy rain and storms to the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) has issued an alert due to an active frontal system positioned to the west of the Dominican Republic, leading to significant weather changes starting this Monday. The system is expected to cause increased cloudiness and moderate to strong downpours with isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts, particularly in the provinces along the Caribbean coastal coast. By late afternoon and evening, these conditions are likely to extend to the northwest, north, northeast slopes, the Central mountain range, and the country’s border area.

Provinces such as El Gran Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Peravia, San Pedro de Macorís, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, San José de Ocoa, Monseñor Nouel, Independencia, Pedernales, Bahoruco, Dajabón, Santiago, La Vega, María Trinidad Sánchez, and Sánchez Ramírez are expected to experience the most significant impact.

Given the recent rainfall and the forecast for the next 24 to 72 hours, ONAMET has modified the levels of weather warnings and alerts, highlighting the risk of possible flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as urban and rural flooding and landslides:

Weather Alert Levels

– Alert: Santiago, San José de Ocoa, Puerto Plata, Peravia, Mirabal Sisters, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Espaillat, La Vega, Santo Domingo (Including D.N.), Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal

– Notice: 6 provinces

– Discontinued: 0 provinces

Operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels, particularly from Saona Island to Monte Cristi along the Atlantic coast, are advised to remain in port due to strong winds and dangerous waves.

Weather Forecast for the National District:

– Mostly cloudy with occasional heavy downpours, isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts.

– Santo Domingo East: Mostly cloudy with showers, isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts.

– Santo Domingo Norte: Cloudy with occasional heavy downpours, isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts.

– Santo Domingo Oeste: Cloudy with occasional heavy downpours, isolated thunderstorms, and wind gusts.

– El Gran Santo Domingo: Minimum temperature between 19°C and 21°C and a maximum between 29°C and 31°C.

Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.