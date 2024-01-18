Minister Ceara Hatton unveils 2024 reforestation plan

Santiago.- The Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Miguel Ceara Hatton, has announced a series of initiatives aimed at sustaining the momentum of the national reforestation plan. One key action involves the establishment of 100 additional brigades for the National Plan for Reforestation and Restoration of Forest Ecosystems 2024, in collaboration with military personnel and representatives of civil society organizations.

Ceara Hatton led the third in a series of meetings with provincial and municipal governors, reforestation brigade leaders, the National Directorate of Reforestation, and the Vice Ministry of Forest Resources. These gatherings focused on territorial planning for the plantations scheduled for 2024.

Highlighting the national significance of reforestation, Minister Ceara Hatton emphasized its critical role in safeguarding water sources. Recognizing the country’s vulnerability to climate change, he underscored the need for internal efforts to enhance capacity and reduce vulnerability, with forest mass playing a pivotal role.

Addressing the importance of water, Ceara Hatton remarked, “Water is life. Without water, we don’t have much chance of surviving. So, this is the task before us. It’s not a game; it’s a challenge. It is a priority, and we all have to work together.” The minister conveyed this message during a meeting organized by the Vice Ministry of Forest Resources and Protected Areas, attended by Vice Ministers José Elías González and Federico Franco, as well as René Isidro Rodríguez Álvarez, the director of the National Environmental Protection Service, and Erasmo Pichardo, the national coordinator of the provincial directorates of the Environment.