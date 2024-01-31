Cabo Rojo’s airport construction is set for March

Santo Domingo.- Sigmund Freund, the director of DGAPP, has revealed that the Cabo Rojo International Airport, situated in Oviedo, is set to break ground in the first week of March 2024. He emphasized that this development marks a significant step in closing the essential circle for tourism growth in the region.

Freund also highlighted the notable progress in ongoing projects in Cabo Rojo, particularly the advancement of the first three hotels under construction. He mentioned that these hotels are making substantial progress in their execution.

The first hotel, set to be operated by the Spanish hotel chain Iberostar, is projected to partially open before the year’s end. The other two hotels are scheduled to commence operations in the first half of 2025.

Regarding the infrastructure, including access roads and the Pedernales-Enriquillo highway, Freund assured that certain sections are already paved. He stated that work is proceeding according to the timeline, aiming to complete these projects in the shortest possible time.