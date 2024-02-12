US military delegation explores Dominican-Haitian border

Dajabón, DR.- A military delegation from the United States Embassy conducted a visit to the northern border area between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, with a focus on the binational market of Dajabón.

The foreign officials assembled at the bridge dividing Juana Méndez and Dajabón, overseeing the transit of Haitians into Dominican territory. Colonel Freddy R. Soto Thormann, the director of the Specialized Land Border Security Corps (Cesfront), welcomed the visitors.

The US soldiers in Dajabón included Major Jacobo Mormón (US.Army), the military attaché of the US Embassy in the Dominican Republic, and Major Neil Law (US. Army), the military attaché of the US Embassy in the Republic of Haiti, alongside other military personnel.

Engaging with individuals involved in commercial activities along the border, the military delegation held discussions about the prevailing situation at the border points.

Tragically, last Sunday, Dominican Army Sergeant Bartolo Familia Solis lost his life after being shot and wounded by an unidentified Haitian near the “El Corozo” checkpoint in Restauración, Dajabón. The soldier, injured on the left side by a 3.80 caliber firearm, is currently under investigation by military authorities, who have heightened security measures in the region.