OAS observers to monitor Dominican Republic municipal elections

Santo Domingo.- The upcoming municipal elections on Sunday will be closely monitored by the Organization of American States (OAS) through its team of observers. Tasked with overseeing crucial elements of the electoral process, such as organizational aspects, technology implementation, electoral justice, political-electoral financing, and the involvement of women in politics, the OAS mission comprises 16 individuals from six different nationalities.

Heading the mission is Eladio Loizaga, the former Foreign Minister of Paraguay, who brings valuable experience from previous OAS missions, including the one in Guatemala for the 2023 elections.

The group’s responsibilities include engaging with various stakeholders, including government representatives, electoral authorities, political leaders and candidates, academics, civil society representatives, and members of the international community. These interactions aim to gather diverse perspectives on the electoral process in the country.

Upon completion of their observation, the mission will present a preliminary report, detailing their observations and recommendations. The objective is to contribute to the enhancement of future electoral processes in the Dominican Republic. Notably, this marks the twenty-first occasion where the OAS has deployed a mission in the country, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to ensuring transparent and democratic electoral practices.