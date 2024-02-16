Azua: new interior and police office for firearms permits and government services

Azua, DR.- The Ministry of the Interior and Police has inaugurated a new office in Azua, providing residents of the South with convenient access to firearm permits, Life Certificates, Customs services, and more, eliminating the need for them to travel to the capital.

Minister Jesús Vásquez Martínez underscored President Luis Abinader’s commitment to bringing government services closer to the people, enhancing the quality of their lives. He announced a special grace period for license renewals, wherein those with arrears of five years or more will only pay for one, two years for those overdue up to ten years, and three years for those renewing from the present.

Minister Vásquez Martínez further revealed plans to establish a ballistics and biometrics laboratory in this location, providing essential services like psychiatric evaluations. He noted that similar services are already available in Santiago, La Romana, and New York, United States.

Governor Ángela Gray Pérez Díaz expressed gratitude for the new facility, marking it as the eighth government agency she has advocated for in Azua, contributing to increased services, employment opportunities, and fulfilling the longstanding demand for institutional change in the region.

Aníbal Amparo, Vice Minister of Arms and Ammunition Control, credited the establishment of this regional office to President Luis Abinader’s citizen-centric approach. He highlighted the president’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people.

The opening ceremony included an invocation by Father Duban López from the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Church, who prayed for the new office to be a means of finding solutions to the challenges faced by the community.

Minister Vásquez Martínez was joined by the director of Arms and Ammunition, Sterling Pérez; Senator Lía Díaz; Representative Brenda Ogando; Colonel Yudhi Almonte, the regional director of the Police; Colonel Rolando Rosario, provincial director; and Marcial González Agramonte, the director of the office, among other notable figures.