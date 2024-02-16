Election Day on February 18 is non-working

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor issued a timely reminder on Thursday, emphasizing that the upcoming Sunday, February 18, designated for the 2024 municipal elections, is officially recognized as a non-working day, as per the provisions outlined in Article 229 of the Law on the Electoral Regime. According to this article, “the day on which elections are held will not be a working day in the territory in which they are to be held.”

In light of this statutory requirement, the Ministry of Labor is urging employers to adhere to their obligation to facilitate their workers in the exercise of their fundamental right to vote. This is particularly crucial in instances where the nature of the work does not allow for its suspension. In such cases, employers are encouraged to adopt measures that enable their employees to participate in the electoral process without hindrance.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Labor has issued a stern warning against any attempts to curtail the rights of employees during this period. Employers are reminded that collaborators should not experience any reduction in their salaries or encounter any adverse effects on their employment rights due to their engagement in the electoral process.

The ministry’s proactive communication serves as a reinforcement of the legal framework designed to ensure the smooth functioning of the democratic process. By providing clear guidelines on the non-working status of the election day and emphasizing the importance of facilitating employees’ right to vote, the Ministry of Labor plays a vital role in upholding the principles of democratic participation and workers’ rights during electoral events.