Municipal Elections: This is how Election Day is going in the country

Santo Domingo – Hundreds of Dominicans went from the early hours of this Sunday to the different voting centers distributed throughout the country to elect the following municipal authorities.

According to what has been observed by journalists, everything is going on normally and calmly in the provinces of San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago, Samaná, and Distrito Nacional, as well as in the municipalities of Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Este, and Baní.

It should be noted that in the case of Santiago, specifically in the voting centers located in Villa Olga, there were several minutes of delay in the start of voting.

For these municipal elections, 8,105,151 voters are authorized to vote, distributed in 16,851 polling places in 4,295 precincts.

A total of 3,849 positions will be elected among 18,197 candidates to lead local governments at two levels of election: municipal and district.

A total of 158 mayors and an equal number of vice mayors will be elected. Also, 1,164 aldermen, a similar number of alternates, 235 directors of municipal districts together with deputy directors, and 735 vocals with their alternates.

The Electoral Boards will issue their first bulletin as of 20% of the processing of the results received or when, without having reached that percentage, 8 p.m. today has arrived.