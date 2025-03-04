Customs seizes large arms shipment destined for Haiti
Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Customs (DGA), in coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, intercepted a shipment containing 36,000 ammunition capsules, 18 rifle magazines, 13 9mm magazines, a 50-caliber rifle magazine, a silencer, and a pistol box. The operation also uncovered 23 firearms, including high-caliber rifles and an Uzi machine gun.
The shipment, originating from Miami, Florida, was in transit to Haiti when it was seized during a detailed inspection. Among the confiscated weapons were a 50mm caliber Barret rifle, 17 rifles of 7.62 caliber, a 9-caliber rifle, five 9mm Glock pistols, and an Uzi machine gun. This operation follows a recent seizure of 37 firearms at the same port.
Authorities continue investigating the case with the support of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the J-2 of the Ministry of Defense, the U.S. Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and other security agencies, reinforcing efforts to combat arms smuggling in the region.
