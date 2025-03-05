AILA to install advanced incinerators for international waste management

Santo Domingo.- Las Américas International Airport (AILA) will enhance its waste management capabilities with two state-of-the-art incinerators designed to handle international solid waste from arriving aircraft. This initiative aims to prevent pests and diseases from entering the Dominican Republic while reinforcing environmental protection measures.

The project, led by Dominican Airports (Aerodom), involves a total investment of US$1.18 million, including US$450,000 in infrastructure and US$732,833.16 for the incinerators, which were manufactured in the United Kingdom. The incinerators, part of AILA’s new International Solid Waste Treatment Center, can process up to 200 kilograms of waste per hour with zero visible smoke or odor emissions, allowing for an uninterrupted daily capacity of 2,400 kilograms.

During the inauguration, Minister of Agriculture Limber Cruz emphasized that this investment aligns the Dominican Republic with global airport standards in biosecurity and waste management. The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, USDA-Aphis, and OIRSA, as part of broader efforts to control African Swine Fever (ASF) and strengthen national quarantine services. Aerodom’s Executive Director, Mónika Infante, also noted plans to expand this initiative to other airports nationwide.