One dead, several injured in traffic accident in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- A traffic accident occurred this Wednesday morning on Manolo Tavárez Justo Avenue, at the intersection with Pedro Clisante in Puerto Plata, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident involved a truck, bus, SUV, and motorcycle, affecting seven people. Three were taken to nearby hospitals, and one person died.

The 911 System deployed eight ambulances, five National Police units, two from DIGESETT, and one from the Ministry of Public Works to manage the situation. Emergency teams worked to extricate the victims, and the road was completely blocked during the operation, causing traffic disruption.