Abinader orders stronger border measures over Haiti unrest

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has reinforced surveillance along its border with Haiti amid escalating violence and growing regional instability. The move follows the deployment of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force and a state of maximum alert declared by Haitian authorities.

President Luis Abinader emphasized that protecting national territory, public safety, and public order are “non-negotiable,” noting that the Armed Forces are fully deployed and prepared to respond to any contingency. The statement came after a high-level meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to assess the evolving crisis.

On the Haitian side, the Armed Forces of Haiti ordered all troops to report to their barracks, suspending leave and placing the military on full alert. The decision comes amid intensified gang violence, including armed clashes and a recent massacre in the Artibonite region linked to the group “Grand Grif.”

Haiti has faced a deepening security crisis since 2018, with armed gangs controlling much of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. According to the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, at least 5,915 people were killed and 2,708 injured in 2025 due to gang violence and security operations.

The situation has raised concerns about border security, migration, and regional stability, positioning the Dominican Republic’s response as a key measure to safeguard national security and maintain control amid the ongoing Haiti crisis.