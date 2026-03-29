Mass parties at beaches and resorts are prohibited during Holy Week

The Ministry of the Interior and Police (MIP) has implemented a series of measures for Holy Week 2026 to ensure security in tourist and recreational areas.

The MIP indicated that for Holy Week it has established regulations for activities that involve the concentration of people, such as the use of sound amplification equipment, the installation of temporary structures and the collective consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Through Resolution MIP-RR-0001-2026, the entity issued a ban on mass parties, both public and private, in beach areas, rivers, streams, and resorts in their surroundings, and the installation of temporary structures in these places from Sunday, March 29th, until Sunday, April 5th.

It also prohibited the sale of alcoholic beverages on Good Friday. The institution instructed the National Police and the Directorate for the Control of Alcohol Sales ( COBA ) to ensure compliance with the resolution.

The institution considered that massive parties, generally in public or open-access spaces, “where recreational activities involving loud music, dancing, and the consumption of alcoholic beverages take place, can have an impact on security, public order, mobility, or citizen coexistence.”