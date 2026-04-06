Arajet adds 14th aircraft named “Salto de Jimenoa”

Santo Domingo.- Arajet announced the arrival of its 14th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 named “Salto de Jimenoa,” as part of its initiative to highlight the Dominican Republic’s natural heritage. The plane landed at Las Américas International Airport, strengthening the airline’s growing fleet and operational capacity.

The aircraft’s name pays tribute to the Jimenoa Waterfall, a major ecotourism attraction in the mountains of Jarabacoa. Through this naming strategy, the airline aims to promote protected areas and position the country’s biodiversity in international markets.

According to CEO Victor Pacheco, the new addition supports the airline’s expansion while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable tourism and economic development. He emphasized that each aircraft serves as an ambassador for the country’s natural resources, helping boost connectivity, attract visitors, and encourage responsible tourism practices.