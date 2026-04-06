Metro Line 2C extends hours during free trial phase

The measure seeks to improve mobility by offering broader and more efficient service, while allowing users to travel free of charge and take advantage of integrated transfers for faster connections across the metro network.

Under the new schedule, trains will operate Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays and holidays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Authorities encouraged commuters to follow official metro channels for updates on service changes and the final implementation of the Line 2C extension.