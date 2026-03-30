Dominican government authorizes new international airport in Montecristi

The new airport will operate under a commercial, private investment model while remaining under state supervision. It is expected to expand international connectivity in Montecristi and support the government’s plan to position the region as a strategic hub for tourism, logistics, and industrial activity.

According to reports, the terminal will include essential services such as immigration, customs, health, and security controls, in compliance with international aviation standards. The project is also expected to stimulate the local economy, attract foreign visitors, and generate employment opportunities across the northwest region.