Hotel occupancy “at full speed” in tourist poles of the Dominican Republic

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has reported that hotel occupancy in the country’s main holiday resorts is already around 90%, and that this percentage may increase significantly due to the large influx of visitors expected during the Easter holiday.

He indicated that Punta Cana, Samaná, and Puerto Plata are registering high occupancy levels, and that with the growth of supply and the expansion of vacation segments, there is also an increase in visitor movement to Miches.

“We are at full capacity until the month of April, with a high occupancy rate of around 90% throughout the country. In the eastern zone, we are completely full, the hotels in the northern zone are also full, as well as Samaná; the reserves are expanding to other destinations in the country,” the official added.

The head of Mitur said that the country’s tourism has not seen cancellations of flights or hotel reservations as a result of the geopolitical situation the world is experiencing, which indirectly affects economies.

“We are doing well, but we remain attentive, cautious and observing world events responsibly,” he emphasized.

For his part, the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores), Juan Bancalari, agreed with Collado’s statements by expressing that tourism in the DR is no longer seasonal, but that the entire year the country maintains a stable occupancy “and right now, despite certain issues, hotels are marching with high volumes of occupancy and continue to rise for Easter.”

“There are some international problems that we know we will be able to overcome, since so far no effect of cancellations has been felt in hotel reservations, everything continues to move forward and grow,” Bancalari said.

He said that the good performance of tourism reflects the confidence that foreign visitors have in the DR.