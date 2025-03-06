Santo Domingo immortalized in Assouline’s luxury book collection

Santo Domingo, the first city of the Americas, has been featured in Assouline’s prestigious luxury book collection, joining a distinguished list of iconic destinations across Europe, the United States, and Latin America.

Tourism Minister David Collado and Assouline founder Martine Assouline received the first symbolic copy of this special edition, which showcases the historical, cultural, and architectural richness of the Dominican capital. The book was commissioned by a public-private marketing committee to highlight Santo Domingo’s significance as the cradle of Dominican history and heritage.

Edited by Rosanna Rivera, with contributions from Manuel García Arévalo, Patricia Reid, Juan Mubarak, Gabriela Busto, and Manuel García Hijo, the book is dedicated to the late Patricia Reid, whose passion and expertise left an enduring impact on this tribute to Santo Domingo, according to RCN.