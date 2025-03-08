Emergency centers full of people with flu

For four weeks, emergencies and consultations of pediatricians and pulmonologists for minors and adults have been full of people affected by the circulating respiratory viruses. Although the authorities indicate that the situation is monitored and controlled, medical reports from public and private centers report high respiratory conditions. The primary health centers of Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Francisco de Macorís, Baní, and San Cristóbal report many respiratory conditions.

Influenza, syncytial influenza, adenovirus, and COVID-19 are some of the respiratory viruses affecting the country in the last four weeks, leading to increased consultations and emergencies reported by health centers. The epidemiological report issued by the Ministry of Public Health indicates that the circulation of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09, influenza A (H3N2), Adenovirus, SARS-CoV-2, and parainfluenza has been reported in week eight. So far this year, respiratory syncytial viruses, influenza B Victoria, and metapneumovirus 1, 2, and 3 have circulated, so Public Health assures that it continues with surveillance in monitoring these viruses.

Official surveillance

The Ministry of Health asked the population to go to the vaccination centers. Recently, there has been a latent threat with the virus that spreads against measles; the recommendation is to get vaccinated. Vaccines have saved millions of lives. In the case of the flu, it does not prevent it, but people do not complicate themselves with the severity and deaths. For this reason, it urges parents and guardians to update their children’s vaccination schedules, which contributes to preserving children’s health and preventing the circulation of measles viruses in the country. Public Health said that the government country has more than 1,400 vaccination posts distributed nationwide, offering all the vaccines of the official scheme free of charge. These immunizations are available as a tool to prevent disease.

The country’s measles vaccines are available in two doses: the first at 12 months of age, along with rubella and mumps vaccines, and the second booster dose at 18 months. The entity highlights the importance of children at this age receiving their vaccines according to the established schedule.

Primary Care

Vaccination corresponds to Primary Care, so vaccination posts are located in the First Level Care Centers (CPNA), diagnostic centers, Children’s Hospitals, maternity hospitals, subcenters, Primary Care Units (UNAP), dispensaries, medical offices, the Health City, the Plaza de la Salud General Hospital, some private clinics, Profamilia, and the Santo Domingo Health Center.

In response to the call of the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen prevention measures due to the increase in measles cases in the region, the ministry has intensified epidemiological surveillance in ports and airports