Epidemiologist calls for vaccinating children against measles

San Pedro De Macori—Faced with the concern of citizens who fear the appearance of cases of measles in the country, Dr. Goldny Mills, professor of epidemiology and preventive medicine at the Central University of the East (UCE), said that since 2001, there have been no cases of the disease, and in 2010, the Dominican Republic was declared free of measles, which is highly contagious.

He understands that the population must catch up with the vaccines of our children and thus avoid the appearance of cases and possible outbreaks of measles, since on January 29 of this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned about the increase in cases of measles on a global scale and the occurrence of imported cases in the countries of the Americas.

He indicated that this 2024 report suggests that more than half of the world’s countries are at high risk from a measles outbreak. He warned that the children most at risk are those under five years of age and those over one year old who do not have complete vaccinations, so they must be vaccinated.

Dr. Mills, former Provincial Director of Health in San Pedro de Macorís and teacher of the department of students called (Pollitos) of the UCE, who work all year round bringing prevention of epidemiological diseases to neighborhoods, fields and bateyes of the province, called on the population not to neglect the vaccines of their children.

He said that the country’s primary focus is for parents and guardians to review their children’s vaccination cards and ensure that every child over five has at least two doses of the MMR vaccine.

The epidemiologist said that measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious disease caused by a virus, specifically paramyxoviruses, which affects children who do not have an up-to-date vaccination schedule.