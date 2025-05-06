Dominican government reaffirms immigration policy

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government reaffirmed its firm stance on immigration policy this Monday, emphasizing efforts to reduce the presence of undocumented immigrants, reinforce border security, and strictly enforce existing laws. The administration ruled out any plans for immigration regularization.

Homero Figueroa, Director of Government Strategy and Communication and presidential spokesperson, stated that President Luis Abinader’s government remains committed to implementing the 15 immigration measures previously announced, as part of a comprehensive and lawful strategy. He made the remarks via social media, underscoring that these measures are being carried out without the inclusion of any legalization initiatives.

Figueroa also highlighted the government’s efforts to build national consensus on immigration policy by engaging various political and social sectors, including former presidents. The statement reaffirms the administration’s dedication to maintaining national sovereignty and a firm legal framework in managing immigration.