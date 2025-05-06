Dominican Newspaper Society backs new Freedom of Expression Law

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Society of Newspapers (SDD) has voiced strong support for the Organic Law on Freedom of Expression and Audiovisual Media, submitted by the Executive Branch to the National Congress on May 2. The law aims to modernize the country’s media regulation framework, originally established in 1962, and adapt it to the demands of today’s digital age.

The SDD highlighted that the proposed legislation is the result of over two years of multisectoral collaboration, involving civil society, legal experts, academics, journalists, and media professionals. Key principles enshrined in the bill include freedom of expression without prior censorship, universal internet access, media equity, net neutrality, and protections for journalists, such as professional secrecy and the right to rectification.

In an official statement, the SDD praised the Executive Branch, led by President Luis Abinader, for recognizing the media’s crucial role in strengthening democracy by formally submitting the proposal. They also expressed hope that the legislative process would enhance the law without altering its core values or delaying its approval.

With the Dominican Republic set to host the October General Assembly of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), the SDD noted that passing this law would position the country as a regional leader in press freedom and democratic reform.

Finally, the SDD called on all sectors of Dominican society to support the initiative with responsibility and commitment to democratic values.