Masacre river overflows

Dajabón.- Heavy rainfall on Monday caused the Masacre River in Dajabón to overflow, leading to localized flooding, including at the CODEVI free trade zone. The torrential downpours affected parts of the district, prompting emergency responses.

In response, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) lowered the number of provinces under alert to 19—seven under yellow alert and 12 under green—due to ongoing thunderstorms, cloud buildup, and strong winds.