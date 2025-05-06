President Abinader and King Felipe VI to lead closing of World Law Congress 2025

Santo Domingo.- Today, President Luis Abinader and King Felipe VI of Spain will preside over the closing ceremony of the World Law Congress Dominican Republic 2025. The event brings together approximately 300 legal experts and panelists from over 70 countries. Their joint agenda begins at 9:45 a.m. at the University of the Caribbean (UNICARIBE) with the inauguration of a new building and a meeting with the leadership of the World Jurist Association and World Law Foundation. They will also unveil the FLAME monument.

At 11 a.m., the main closing ceremony will take place at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, with the presence of prominent figures including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dominican First Lady Raquel Arbaje, and top Dominican judicial authorities.