DGM to fine businesses hiring undocumented foreign workers

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Immigration (DGM) has announced that it will impose economic sanctions on businesses that hire undocumented foreign workers, as part of efforts to combat illegal immigration and reinforce labor laws in the Dominican Republic.

According to the DGM’s Legal Department, the penalties are based on Article 132 of Migration Law No. 285-04, which allows fines ranging from five to thirty public-sector minimum wages, depending on the number of undocumented employees found during inspections.

This announcement follows recent raids in Greater Santo Domingo, where 92 Haitian nationals with irregular immigration status were detained. The DGM stated that such operations will expand nationwide in response to widespread reports of unauthorized foreign labor, which often result in labor rights violations and tax evasion.

These enforcement efforts are part of a broader strategy to combat informal immigration, human trafficking, and threats to national security, carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense and other state agencies.