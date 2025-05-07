Economist warns mass deportations could trigger economic recession in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Economist and political scientist Faustino Collado warned on Wednesday that a radical immigration policy involving the mass expulsion of undocumented foreigners could severely damage the Dominican economy and potentially trigger a recession.

Speaking on the television program El Día, Collado highlighted the country’s economic vulnerability, especially in light of the possible recession in the United States, its largest economic partner. He noted that the U.S. economy shrank by 3% in the first quarter, and another decline between April and July would confirm a recession—an event that would directly impact the Dominican Republic.

Collado criticized the current nationalist rhetoric surrounding immigration, calling it outdated and based on patriotic sentiment rather than economic logic. He cautioned that this perspective ignores modern realities and relies on old legal frameworks, such as the 1951 Immigration Code.

He urged Dominican authorities to adopt a strategic, long-term approach to immigration policy that prioritizes economic stability over populist or short-term decisions.