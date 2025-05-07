Jet Set nightclub seized

Santo Domingo.- The Public Prosecutor’s Office has seized the ruins of the former Jet Set nightclub, posting a notice this Wednesday to formalize the occupation of the property. This action follows the tragic collapse that occurred a month ago during a concert by Rubby Pérez, which resulted in 233 deaths and 154 injuries when the building’s roof caved in.

In memory of the victims, a Mass will be held at the site on Thursday at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Father Rogelio Cruz. After the service, family members and survivors plan to march to the Attorney General’s Office, where they will hold a candlelight vigil—a symbolic act of mourning and a protest against what they describe as a lack of justice and accountability in the aftermath of the disaster.