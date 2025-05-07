Parking ban on Las Damas Street sparks backlash from merchants and tourists

Santo Domingo.- As of May 1st, the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) has prohibited parking on Las Damas Street in the Colonial City, aiming to improve traffic flow, enhance pedestrian safety, and maintain order in the historic area.

While the measure is intended to protect the integrity of this iconic street, it has sparked criticism from local merchants, residents, and tourists, who argue that no viable parking alternatives have been provided. Business owners fear the restriction may negatively affect commerce and tourism.

Merchant Jesueldo Canmara expressed frustration over the lack of parking access for those working in the area. Similarly, French tourist Theo Santarosa acknowledged the importance of preserving the area but emphasized the need for parking solutions to support tourism. Local resident Jafar Martes also criticized the decision, saying it could reduce the area’s appeal.

Despite growing concerns, Intrant has not yet announced any plans to implement alternative parking options.