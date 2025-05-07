President Abinader arrives in Washington for diplomatic meetings

Washington, D.C.- President Luis Abinader arrived in Washington, D.C., at 2:15 p.m. to fulfill a diplomatic agenda that includes a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the reception of the Leadership Award from the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI). The award will be presented during a formal dinner attended by members of Congress, senior White House officials, and international leaders.

Abinader was welcomed upon arrival by the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Washington, María Isabel Castillo Báez. He is accompanied by Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza, Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Major General Jimmy Arias, assistants Eilyn Beltrán and Noelia Shephard, and Press Director Daniel García Archibald.