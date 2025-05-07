President Abinader to receive Leadership Award in Washington

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader is set to travel to Washington, D.C. this Wednesday to receive the Leadership Award from the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) during a formal dinner attended by U.S. lawmakers, top White House officials, and international dignitaries.

Accompanying him on the trip will be Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza, Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, CUSEP director Major General Jimmy Arias, and presidential aides Eilyn Beltrán and Noelia Shephard.

During his visit, President Abinader is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He is expected to return to the Dominican Republic on Thursday afternoon.