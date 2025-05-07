Senate forms committee to study freedom of expression bill

Santo Domingo.- The Senate of the Dominican Republic has established a Special Committee to examine the Organic Law on Freedom of Expression and Audiovisual Media, recently submitted by the Executive Branch. Senator and communicator Aracelis Villanueva will lead the committee, which includes eleven other senators. Senate President Ricardo de los Santos emphasized the importance of taking ample time to review the proposal and consulting all relevant sectors, particularly digital media representatives, to ensure a consensus-based outcome.

The proposed legislation seeks to regulate all forms of expression—print, broadcast, public, and digital—while protecting journalistic rights and public access to information. It also proposes the creation of the National Institute of Communication (INACOM), a regulatory body for communication rights.

In addition, the Senate reviewed several other legislative items. These include amendments to the 2003 law on human trafficking, the continuation of discussions on a bill to promote investment, and multiple cultural and regional declarations. Among those approved were the Cotuí Carnival as national Intangible Cultural Heritage, Santo Domingo as an Ecotourism Province, Baní as the “Mango Capital,” and several natural sites in Peravia as protected areas.